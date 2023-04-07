“Good Friday and The Seven Deadly Sins” on Morning Energy

is a significant day in Christian communities and is celebrated two days before Easter Sunday. Onmany people from around the world collectively commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. For many,is also a reminder of how Jesus Christ sacrificed his own life to redeem the sins of humanity.

Roman Catholic Theology teaches that there are seven deadly sins that spur other sins and increase immoral behavior. These seven deadly sins are: (1) vainglory, or pride, (2) greed, or covetousness, (3) lust, or inordinate or illicit sexual desire, (4) envy, (5) gluttony, which is usually understood to include drunkenness, (6) wrath, or anger, and (7) sloth.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring these “Seven Deadly Sins” and the possible dangers they present in our lives.