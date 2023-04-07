“Good Friday and The Seven Deadly Sins” on Morning Energy

Good Friday is a significant day in Christian communities and is celebrated two days before Easter Sunday. On Good Friday, many people from around the world collectively commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. For many, Good Friday is also a reminder of how Jesus Christ sacrificed his own life to redeem the sins of humanity.
Roman Catholic Theology teaches that there are seven deadly sins that spur other sins and increase immoral behavior. These seven deadly sins are: (1) vainglory, or pride, (2) greed, or covetousness, (3) lust, or inordinate or illicit sexual desire, (4) envy, (5) gluttony, which is usually understood to include drunkenness, (6) wrath, or anger, and (7) sloth.
On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring these “Seven Deadly Sins” and the possible dangers they present in our lives.
Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!
https://yourmorningenergy.com/; Twitter is @yourmrngenergy;https://www.instagram.com/yourmorningenergy/; https://www.facebook.com/yourmorningenergy/ [email protected]