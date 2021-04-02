“Good Friday and the Seven Deadly Sins” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Good Friday” is a prominent event for Christian believers. It is the day that signifies the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary for the atonement of the sins of the world.

A “sin” is defined as a failure to do what is right. Many Christians believe that there are “Seven Deadly Sins” or “behaviors” that goes against God’s standards and that can also negatively affect our lives or the lives of others regardless of one’s religious and spiritual beliefs. These “Seven Deadly Sins” are: pride, envy, gluttony, greed, lust, sloth, and wrath”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring these “Seven Deadly Sins” and the possible dangers they present to our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy