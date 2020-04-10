Good Friday: “How To Make The Best Of Bad Situations” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Good Friday is celebrated annually for many around the world. In 2020 Good Friday is on April 10th.

Good Friday is defined as the Friday before Easter Sunday, on which the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ is commemorated in the Christian Church. And although Good Friday is a time of reflection and celebration for those of the Christian faith, the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic has resulted in some feeling otherwise.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring “How To Make The Best Of Bad Situations” as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join Renna Reddick and Program Director Randy Wynne Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special collaborative program on this topic. We are am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!