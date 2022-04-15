Good Friday- “Making the Best Out Of Bad Situations” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Each year millions from around the world celebrate Good Friday. Good Friday is defined as the Friday before Easter Sunday, on which the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ is commemorated by those of the Christian faith. Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday.

Although reflecting over the death of someone may sound bleak to some, for those of the christian faith, Good Friday represents the hope of eternal salvation.

There are many things that happen in our lives that may challenge our faith and leave us feeling hopeless, however, we can still learn how to make the best out of bad situations and move forward.

On Morning Energy we are going to dive deeper into the history of Good Friday to include: Good Friday facts, symbols of Easter, and also discussing modern day spiritual and emotional wounds.