Over 400 participants participated in the St.Petersburg protest in honor of John Lewis.
This was one of the 1200 locations that participated in the national call to action called “Good Trouble Lives On.”
Participants gathered to help keep Lewis spirit alive, as a Civil Rights activist, and follow in his steps. But they also gathered to show the Trump administration that they do not support him.
All around William Park protestors chanted about love and had signs about No Kings, the Du Process, Immigrations and more.
When they were taking a break from standing on the corners, people were sharing why they look up to Lewis and why they are supporting his legacy.
Sandi Wheats was a participant who shared how she has been protesting for the past 50 years.
When she spoke about Lewis and why she was there, tears quickly filled her eyes.
“This year is major in terms of protecting our rights. And we are commemorating John Lewis and I just (pause to compose), I just get emotional when I think about what he did,” Wheats said.
Shortly after other protestors said “Lewis is their hero.”
Jeannie Clarke was another participant who was there to share how she wants the Epstein Files to be revealed.
She said she is concerned that the country is heading towards a Constitutional Crisis.
“Our democracy is at stake and the people need to come out and I have been on every protest since inauguration day and will continue to come out to support democracy,” Clarke said.
Her theme for the protest is that she is here to get the truth out and stop what she is calling truth decay.
The protest was peaceful and cars were honking to show their support as they drove by.
One Response to ““Good Trouble Lives On” demonstration in St. Petersburg”
This was the first protest since inauguration day I have missed. I was at work but fully support those that were out there. And I will be at the next one!
Our democracy is truly at stake and people cannot sit on the sidelines this time. We all must participate and do our part or we will not have a democracy left in this country.
This President is a pathological liar and a con artist and doesn’t know what he’s doing and we are all going to pay the price.
Those in this country have not even begun to see what this big ugly tax bill of his is going to do to our country. All the name so that the top richest people in the country can get a permanent tax break. The damage has now been done! Over 17 million people will lose their health insurance programs like feeding kids in school are gone education programs are gone the arts programs are gone. Environmental programs are now gone also that the rich can get a huge tax break permanently.
Ignorance is the enemy, and far too many have not been paying attention all along they are going to learn the hard way and we are all going to suffer.
Join in before it’s too late!