“Good Trouble Lives On” demonstration in St. Petersburg

Over 400 participants participated in the St.Petersburg protest in honor of John Lewis.

This was one of the 1200 locations that participated in the national call to action called “Good Trouble Lives On.”

Participants gathered to help keep Lewis spirit alive, as a Civil Rights activist, and follow in his steps. But they also gathered to show the Trump administration that they do not support him.

All around William Park protestors chanted about love and had signs about No Kings, the Du Process, Immigrations and more.

When they were taking a break from standing on the corners, people were sharing why they look up to Lewis and why they are supporting his legacy.

Sandi Wheats was a participant who shared how she has been protesting for the past 50 years.

Protestor’s sign is a quote by John Lewis. Photo by Leah Burdick

A wearable Civil Rights poster made by a protestor. Photo By Leah Burdick

A quote by John Lewis on a car parked at the protest. Photo by Leah Burdick

A sign about honoring and following in John Lewis Steps. Photo by Leah Burdick

One of the four corners where protestors were chanting against the Trump administration. Photo by Leah Burdick

The American Flag and a sign about Immigration. Photo by Leah Burdick

Signs about how the power is in the people. Photo by Leah Burdick

Protestor wearing the American Flag. Photo by Leah Burdick

When she spoke about Lewis and why she was there, tears quickly filled her eyes.

“This year is major in terms of protecting our rights. And we are commemorating John Lewis and I just (pause to compose), I just get emotional when I think about what he did,” Wheats said.

Shortly after other protestors said “Lewis is their hero.”

Jeannie Clarke was another participant who was there to share how she wants the Epstein Files to be revealed.

She said she is concerned that the country is heading towards a Constitutional Crisis.

“Our democracy is at stake and the people need to come out and I have been on every protest since inauguration day and will continue to come out to support democracy,” Clarke said.

Her theme for the protest is that she is here to get the truth out and stop what she is calling truth decay.

The protest was peaceful and cars were honking to show their support as they drove by.