The GOP’s voter edge in Florida approaches 1.2 million

Posted on March 18, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Vote By Mail sign, Florida
Vote By Mail and voter registration sign in Pinellas County. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

Continuing to add to its lead, the Republican Party of Florida held a nearly 1.2 million voter-registration edge at the end of February.

The GOP had 5,635,743 active registered voters as of Feb. 28, while the Florida Democratic Party had 4,437,884, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website.

That 1,197,859-voter edge was up from a 1,179,508-voter advantage at the end of January.

As of Feb. 28, 3,696,621 voters were registered without party affiliation, while 424,809 were registered with third parties, according to the Division of Elections.

After Democrats historically led in registration, Republicans have steadily built a large edge in recent years. The GOP holds all statewide offices and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.

