Goverments Address Climate Change

On todays’ Sustainable Living Program we talked about what efforts our federal and local governments are taking to drastically reduce greenhouse gasses. The most important question facing humanity is; ‘Can our governments address climate change before it’s too late’? Our guests were U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, and Bryan Beckman with Suncoast Sierra. Kathy Castor serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, appointed to lead a special committee on climate change. Bryan Beckman is a volunteer with Suncoast Sierra, leading their Ready for 100 Campaign in Pinellas County.
https://www.sierraclub.org/ready-for-100