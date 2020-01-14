Governor DeSantis Gets Low Marks on Environmental Protection

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. As we speak the state legislature is beginning its annual two month session—with a series of speeches by elected state officials in the Capitol in Tallahassee.

We’ll look at one issue today that unites many Floridians- the environment and how Governor DeSantis is doing regarding protecting Florida’s unique land and waters.

But first one listener comment. For a short time yesterday we discussed a reported phone call from President Trump to former President Jimmy Carter which took place last year. In which the current president asked Carter why the Chinese economy was doing so well.

Here’s what one listener had to say.

Yesterday the Sierra Club Florida released its Governor’s Report Card giving a snapshot of the Governor’s record on the many environmental challenges Florida is facing.

The Sierra Club looked at the governor’s record on climate change, renewable energy, clean transportation, oil and gas, biosolids, Everglades restoration, Springs and River protection, Red Tide and Blue Green Algae, growth management, toll roads, conservation land funding, plastic waste, preemption of local regulations, and tree protections.

The Sierra Club Florida’s Chapter Director Frank Jackalone joins us now to tell us about the report (https://www.sierraclub.org/sites/www.sierraclub.org/files/sce/florida-chapter/documents/legislative/2020/GovReportCard2019.pdf)