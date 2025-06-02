Gov. DeSantis signs two bills to eliminate squatter rights in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis in Tampa // Chris Young, WMNF News, 5/12/2025

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Sarasota Monday morning to sign two new Senate bills that eliminate squatter rights on commercial properties and in public lodging.

Senate Bill 322 will protect the rights of commercial property owners and expedite the process of evicting squatters. Bill 606 will strengthen the rights of hotel and motel owners when dealing with squatters or guests who refuse to pay or leave.

“I do think people look at this and if if you’re going to be investing in property, you want to know that you’re going to actually be able to control that property and for Pete’s sake, you shouldn’t have people just show up and start squatting on that property and then all of a sudden be able to weaponize the law against you when you didn’t do anything wrong,” said DeSantis at the conference.

These bills will have a large impact on commercial property owners and how they are able to run their businesses. Gil Reyes, the Regional General Manager of The Westin Sarasota Hotel, spoke at the conference about the positive impact these bills will have on the hospitality industry.

“Under this new law, written notice must be provided and can now be delivered by email, text message, or in printed form,” explained Reyes. “This flexibility helps meet the realities of how we communicate today while still maintaining fairness and transparency for all parties involved. This legislation is a win for Florida’s hospitality industry. It brings our laws in line with current practices, offers clear guidance, and supports both property rights and consumer understanding.”

Governor DeSantis criticized states like California and New York for giving rights to squatters and making the process of removing them “a huge deal”. He emphasized at the conference that these bills will prioritize the rights of property owners and make the process of removing squatters much smoother and quicker.