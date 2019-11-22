“Gratitude and Thanksgiving” on Morning Energy

Share this:

During the month of November people tend to make greater efforts towards giving and also expressing their gratitude for the things that they have. However, our gratitude is often short lived as we sometimes begin into settle back into familiar habits of taking things for granted.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring topics such as why we take things for granted, everyday things that we should be grateful for, and what we can do to help us practice a lifestyle of thanks giving.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!