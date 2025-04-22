Donate Now!
Tampa Bay see grocery prices spike, ranks second nationally

Posted on April 22, 2025 • by Joshua Hightower
Grocery Store stock image.
Eggs, meat, and poultry are up by 7.8% in Tampa Bay from last year. Photo by Teo Zac on Unsplash

Grocery prices in the Tampa Bay region are on the uptick, according to a recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset.

The report examined grocery inflation across twelve major metro areas from March 2024 to March 2025. The Tampa Bay region ranked second with a 4.3% increase in groceries.

Only Honolulu ranked higher, with a 5.3% increase.

The study measured seven categories to determine its findings. Among them were eggs, meat, and poultry, where the Tampa Bay region saw a 7.8% increase.

Prices of cereal and bakery products also saw an increase of 5.3%.

With grocery prices going up, some people are concerned about stores wasting unpurchased food. 

Tracy Penokie is a community organizer for Food Not Bombs in St.Petersburg. The group comes together every Monday to provide vegetarian options to those in need.

Reports have shown that the U.S. retail stores generate almost 16 billion pounds of food waste per year. Penoike said she hopes lawmakers will step in to help prevent stores from contributing to to food waste.

“I would love to see politicians get involved with making sure our chain suppliers are not allowed to throw away any food, but donate everything,” Penokie said. “It all should be donated and dispersed back to the community.”

She is also concerned about residents leaning towards unhealthy eating habits amid the grocery price increase. Penoike said she’s worried grocery inflation could lead to residents engaging in unhealthy eating habits. 

“You don’t have as much energy as when you don’t have nice, fresh foods, organic foods, Penokie said. “Which leads to mental illnesses being exaggerated.”

Studies back up the community organizer’s claim.

Individuals with a high amount of processed foods in their diets have been linked to an increased risk of developing depression, mild cognitive impairment, and ADHD.

While grocery prices have increased in the region, wages have not. 

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released in 2024 showed the hourly wage in Tampa is almost $2 lower than the national average.

 

