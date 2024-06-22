Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Group tops $107,000 to fight Florida’s abortion rights amendment

Posted on by Staff
Share
Pro-choice rally
"Stop abortion now" counter signs at a St. Petersburg rally to commemorate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (22 Jan 2024).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee fighting a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised $107,560 during the first two weeks of June, with a large part of the money coming from Catholic dioceses, a newly filed finance report shows.

The Florida Voters Against Extremism committee had about $190,000 in cash on hand as of June 14.

In addition to the money raised from June 1 to June 14, it raised $103,655 from April 1 through May 31.

During the most recent period, the committee received $55,000 from the Diocese of St. Augustine, $25,000 from the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee and $25,000 from the organization Florida Family Action, Inc., according to the report.

The Florida Supreme Court on April 1 issued a ruling that cleared the way for the proposed constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 4, to go on the November ballot.

The proposal says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

AI
St. Pete news org introduces AI reporter ‘Cora Quantum’

Listen: A St Petersburg news outlet just hired a new...

Critical Mobilization in the State

Central Avenue in the 1940s Tampa FL Anthony Perkins will...

A person holds a sign in front of a building.
Abortion rights activists say reproductive healthcare is at risk

Today marks the second anniversary of the landmark decision by...

The Scoop: Mon. June 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF reports on the second anniversary of Roe V. Wade...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 Don’t miss the musical magic of @kellerwilliams live in Tampa! Experience the awe-inspiring talent of Keller Williams as he returns to @skipperssmokehouse for an unforgettable evening on December 6th. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #Events #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase @tropicoblvd! Join us for another great show featuring a quirky, soulful rock band from St. Petersburg, known for their summer-on-acid sound. This energetic five-piece band, influenced by Phish, Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, and The Grateful Dead, delivers a large, communal vibe and strong songwriting with dual singers. Don't miss their hypnotic live performance and interview by the awesome Ken Apperson! Watch Live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! See you at 2pm! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Last night's Juneteenth Celebration was awesome! 🎉 Check out some highlights of the event! 📸 Hope to see you at the next one! 🌟 #JuneteenthCelebration #wmnf 🌈 Retro Throwback to St Pete Pride 2012! 🎉 Don’t miss the 2024 St Pete Pride Festival this Saturday, June 22nd. Let’s make this Pride Month unforgettable! #PrideMonth #StPetePride #wmnf 🎙️✨ On June 14th, we hosted 13 students and 2 chaperones from Camp Fire Sunshine for a music project and station tour! Their enthusiasm and creativity highlighted the importance of youth in advancing our community radio mission. Thank you, Camp Fire Sunshine! 🎶📻❤️ #WMNF #YouthPower
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday
Player position: