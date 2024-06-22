Group tops $107,000 to fight Florida’s abortion rights amendment

"Stop abortion now" counter signs at a St. Petersburg rally to commemorate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (22 Jan 2024).

A political committee fighting a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised $107,560 during the first two weeks of June, with a large part of the money coming from Catholic dioceses, a newly filed finance report shows.

The Florida Voters Against Extremism committee had about $190,000 in cash on hand as of June 14.

In addition to the money raised from June 1 to June 14, it raised $103,655 from April 1 through May 31.

During the most recent period, the committee received $55,000 from the Diocese of St. Augustine, $25,000 from the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee and $25,000 from the organization Florida Family Action, Inc., according to the report.

The Florida Supreme Court on April 1 issued a ruling that cleared the way for the proposed constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 4, to go on the November ballot.

The proposal says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”