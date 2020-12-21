Groups sue EPA to stop radioactive phosphogypsum approval for road construction

Share this:

In October, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of phosphogypsum in road construction. It’s a waste product of phosphate mining and it contains small amounts of radioactive isotopes of radium and uranium.

On Friday a coalition of public health, environmental and union groups sued the EPA for approving phosphogypsum in roads.

One of the groups suing the EPA is the Center for Biological Diversity. WMNF interviewed Their Florida director and senior attorney, Jaclyn Lopez on MidPoint.

Listen to the show here:

Watch: