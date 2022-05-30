Growing and Eating a Florida Summer Garden with Polk County Extension Agents

In today’s listener filled episode, Anni and Kenny interviewed Anne Yasalonis and Andrea Nikolai extension agents in Polk county to discuss how to grow and eat a summer garden in Florida!

Anne Yasalonis is the Residential Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator at UF/IFAS Extension Polk County. She offers education to residents on landscaping and gardening in central Florida.

Andrea Nikolai has a Masters in Public Health Nutrition, is a registered dietitian nutritionist, and works with UF in Polk County as the Family and Consumer Science Agent. Her goals are to help improve the lives of others, help make the healthy choice the easy choice, and show others how eating healthy can be delicious and fun.