Growing food in an urban setting with Lisa Pineda

Starting a garden can be an overwhelming learning process, especially when you don’t have a lot of space to do it. One group, the Sustainable Urban Agriculture Coalition, has been working for the past 13 years to make the whole process easier. One of the organization’s founders, Lisa Pineda, joins us on this week’s Sustainable Living show. Lisa has been an Urban Agriculture Educator for over twenty years, focusing on Permaculture, Regenerative Systems & Design. She comes from a long line of farmers, foragers and educators of diverse backgrounds. As a DEI Consultant, she has extensive training in implementing policies to build vibrant & varied teams, and actively seeks to ensure everyone’s voice is heard.

On the show, Pineda explains that SUAC started because of a shared concern that St Pete is “considered by the USDA a very high-risk area for Homeland Security. You know, we have bridges that connect us, or if there’s a major flooding event, we could be cut off from the peninsula of Florida.” SUAC chose this area because there is such a high need for more local food. Pineda goes on to explain that the group is “a coalition, because we’re not just individuals. We have farmers, we have educators and institutions that are all a part of the coalition.”

Sustainable Urban Agriculture Coalition meets about once a month consistently. They decided to meet regularly at a dedicated space to build something that “people could count on and to work together on common problems, and answer questions.”

Lisa recalled that when she first started gardening 20 years ago, she started easy and small with Earthboxes. She participated in a group that started doing “PermaBlitzes” as a way to help their community members start gardening. After receiving citations, they found out that gardening was illegal in many parts of the state. These “ordinances and codes were restricting people from being able to grow food on their own properties.” This early iteration of SUAC worked together to help get the state and local ordinances changed to allow schools, and residences to be allowed to grow their own food all over Tampa Bay. Lisa recalls that “it was completely against codes to grow any food on property when we first started. So now you can actually grow food, and not only grow food, but we can actually sell food here in St. Petersburg that is grown on our private property.”

Lisa Pineda explains that in the Sustainable Urban Agriculture Coalition, “It’s just gardeners. There’s no paid staff, there are no attorneys, so I think that’s what makes it so genuine…”

If you are interested in learning how to grow your own food in an Urban setting, consider attending SUAC’s next meeting. It is the 1st Friday of most months. Check out their calendar on Facebook or suacstpete.org

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm