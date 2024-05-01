Donate Now!
Growing up Rock: A conversation with The Dollyrots

Laurie Berlin, Luis Cabezas, Kelly Ogden (The Dollyrots) and Linda Reisinger

The Dollyrots recently graced the WMNF studios for The Traffic Jam show, with the Lulu’s, just before their highly anticipated performance at the Tropical Heatwave concert on May 4th.

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Join in on the vibrant tunes of this exceptional band, accompanied by an engaging conversation featuring Kelly Ogden and Luis Cabezas of The Dollyrots. Their friendship traces back to eighth grade in Land o’ Lakes, Florida, and continues to thrive as they share the stage, now including their own children.

Their discussion delves into the roots of their musical journey, spanning 23 years from the band’s inception in Florida to their relocation to Los Angeles. They touch upon the evolution of their sound, the joys and challenges of balancing family life with music, insights into their creative process, and the myriad of inspirations that fuel their artistry.

Hear the conversation here:

 

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

 The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA: 

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!

