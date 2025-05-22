Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Gulfport bans beach smoking

Posted on May 22, 2025 • by The Gabber for WMNF
Share
COVID-19 closures
Beach closed for coronavirus, Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (21 March 2020).

by Ethan Perelstein / The Gabber

At the May 20 Gulfport City Council meeting, Council heard the second reading of Ordinance 2025-01, a proposed law to ban smoking in Gulfport’s municipal beach area.

The ban prohibits cigarettes and other tobacco products, with the exception by State law for cigars. Ordinance 2025-01 will affect the area between the casino and the rec center from the sidewalk to the water.

Beach Smoking Ban in Gulfport

“It does not go far enough,” resident Wolfgang Deininger said during public comment.

Deininger thanked the Council for the ordinance. But, he urged them to extend the ban to include parks, the pier, and other public zones in the city.

“It’s too late to be a leader, because all the other communities already have these ordinances,” Deininger said.

Gulfport’s beach smoking ban is not all that happened at the May 20 Council meeting. Read in The Gabber about resolutionscharter reviewwhat we overheardcity manager announcements, and permitting.

Council also heard from Arwen and Isabelle Nelson and Emma Kennedy, members of Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT). They advocated for the smoking ban’s extension to parks and other public areas. The three gave pollution statistics and outlined the harm that smoking causes to humans and the environment.

“I urge you to pass this one,” City Attorney Andrew Salzman said. “We’ll draft another one for the parks.” 

He said since the beach is covered in a different part of the charter, it would be better to pass 2025-01 and then write a new ordinance banning smoking in other public areas.

“I would hope that Council wouldn’t want to wait,” Salzman said.

Council passed the ordinance unanimously. Additionally, Council requested that the city attorney draft similar bans for other public areas, beginning with parks.

a person holding a black basket with some cigarette butts in it at the beach.
Gulfport City Council banned smoking on city beaches at the May 20 meeting. Commenters requested similar bans in other public places.
Photo by Cameron Healy / The Gabber

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Tampa protestors prepare to rally again

Listen: This weekend will mark the fifth anniversary of the...

2025 Hurricane Season Outlook FPREN
The National Hurricane Center predicts above-average activity this 2025 hurricane season

National Hurricane Center: 2025 expected above-average activity; 13-19 named tropical...

The Scoop: Thur. May 22, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including bear hunting, book removal from schools, children's...

education
Ron DeSantis signs a bill addressing training for school security guards and other measures

The bill requires that school security guard training be conducted...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: