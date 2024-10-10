HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Back
HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!

Gulfport was slammed by wind and rain during Hurricane Milton but was spared storm surge

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
Gulfport Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton eroded part of the beach in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (10 Oct 2024).

Many trees and branches have already been cleared off the roads in the south Pinellas beach community of Gulfport.

But hurricane winds and a deluge of rain Wednesday from Hurricane Milton mean the whole city is still without power.

Part of the beach has been eroded away.

And Thursday morning, a few blocks down the shoreline, water gushed up and sidewalks were twisted in Veteran’s Park, because of a water main break.

“Well, with all the, all the water, all the rain, we had it undermined the roadway. The roadway collapsed and it broke the six-inch water main down there. So we should, we should have that restored within the hour,” said Tom Nichols, the public works director with the City of Gulfport.

On Thursday, St. Petersburg announced that it had restored water service to its customers, which includes Gulfport. But a boil-water order remains.

But before that announcement, Nichols admitted that in Gulfport, “our major impact right now is the city of Saint Petersburg is shut off all water to the City of Gulfport. So I’m even surprised we’re losing water out of that six-inch main. But, we gotta wait for St. Pete to get their water system back up and then get it tested so we can get our residents back on, on water.”

St. Pete has also brought all of its sewage treatment plants back online.

But before that, it was impacting Gulport. “Now that they shut the water off, we’re not sending anything to them anyway. But, both of our lift stations held up. But we did try to minimize what we did send to St. Pete knowing the troubles that they were having,” Nichols said Thursday morning.

Part of Gulfport Beach next to the Casino — where the beach volleyball courts stood until Wednesday — is eroded.

“It was the same thing all the rain that we had and then when the water went back out, it just undermined all the sand and took it back out to sea, Nichols said. “So we got quite a bit of sand that we’re missing and erosion underneath the walkways and the casino pad.”

Nichols adds that elsewhere in Gulfport, there are “just a lot of trees down. A lot of power lines down. People should stay out of the area, as everybody’s messaging out. We got crews coming in, we have National Guard coming in to help us start clearing and we hope to have everything underway within the hour.”

As dawn broke Thursday morning, hours after the worst impacts of Hurricane Milton bore down on Pinellas County, WMNF assessed the situation along the downtown Gulfport waterfront with the co-owner of The Gabber newspaper, Cathy Salustri.

“It was wild. I live on the north side of town [the beach is on the south] and driving in, there were so many down trees. I wasn’t sure what we were gonna find and coming down Beach Boulevard [the city’s main street, which runs perpendicular to the beach],” Salustri said. “It was kind of amazing because I didn’t see any trees on businesses. I didn’t see where any businesses were any more damaged than they were the day before.”

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Huracán Milton: Recursos de recuperación e información sobre voluntariado

Si estás afectado por el Huracán Milton, aquí tienes recursos...

Photo by Chris Puorro - WQCS
Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources and volunteer information

Hurricane Milton: Recovery Resources and Volunteer Information If you are...

Category 3 Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key, what to expect overnight & to end the week

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center  | By...

hurricane milton
By 5 p.m. Wed., Hurricane Milton was 60 miles from Sarasota with life-threatening storm surge, rain and wind

Hurricane Milton is expected to land south of Tampa Bay...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🏡 Meet the on-site sleeping quarters of the WMNF Hurricane Info Support Team! 🌧️☀️ We are here for you, rain or shine, every step of the way. WMNF will always be by your side, keeping you informed and connected with your local community. Stay safe, and be sure to follow us on our socials for updates and important news. (Link available on our Facebook page & via insta story within the hour) #WMNFStrong #CommunityFirst #HereForYou #RainOrShine #PostHurricaneSupport Did you make it to the Tom Petty Birthday Tribute? 🎶🎸 With Hurricane Milton on everyone’s mind, we hope these photos bring a little joy and a brief escape. Big thanks to Skipper’s Smokehouse for hosting such a fun night, and a special shoutout to John Mazz for the incredible shots! 📸🙌 We’re grateful for our community - feel free to share your photos in the comments below. Stay safe, everyone! 💖 #WMNF #Events #Community #TomPetty #GratefulMoments #LiveMusic Are you prepped for Hurricane Milton? We are here for you. CLICK HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES LINK IN BIO. #wmnf #news #HurricaneMilton #Hurricaneprep #weatherupdate 📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Maybe Partying Will Help
Player position: