‘Harley Quinn’ creators to come to St. Petersburg for ‘Comic Book Weekend’

Tampa Bay Comic Convention is over, but Tampa Bay is not done geeking out.

St. Petersburg’s Imagine Museum is hosting Graphic Worlds: Comic Book Weekend, featuring the creators of a comic book icon.

Graphic Worlds Comic Book Weekend will feature cosplay contests, fandom trivia battles, celebrity guests, live music, themed food, and exclusive exhibits.

Jordan Breslin is the marketing and communications manager for Imagine Museum.

“I’m really excited to see the exhibit and kind of meet with Jimmy and Amanda, given they are, you know, pretty big names in the industry,” Breslin told WMNF.

Breslin said the idea for the event came about after they saw the success of another anime event they hosted.

“I think our graphic world was so popular, and that was the exploring of comic and anime art that we really kind of wanted to have a weekend that was solely dedicated to comic fans as well,” Breslin said.

The event revolves around the exhibit by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, the creators of the modern-day Harley Quinn.

The event runs from Friday, August 15th through Sunday, August 17th.

The museum encourages people to come in costume.

Free costumed guest, prebook here.

Regular GA, book here.