Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

HART Board votes to transfer federal funds to Pinellas for new Cross Bay Ferry

Posted on June 2, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share

Listen:

Tampa transit leaders took a step in restoring the Cross Bay Ferry Monday morning. 

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Board of Directors voted 8-3 today to transfer almost 5 million in federal funds to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

The PSTA would use those funds to buy a vessel to go across the bay.

Gil Schisler is a HART board member who voted for the measure. 

Schisler and others feared that the funds would go to another area of the country if the grant expired. 

“If these monies will go somewhere, we might as well have them go in our region, where they benefit all of us,” Schisler said.

HART Chair and Tampa City Council Member Luis Viera voted to transfer the grant. 

“It preserves the dollars locally in our Tampa Bay region – I think that, to me, is the winner right there,” Viera said.

However, board member John King voted against the measure.

“You’re only talking about revenue of a million and a half dollars a year, and no improvement on the traffic flow on the Gandy, the Courtney Campbell, or the Howard Frankland bridge,” King said.

Hillsborough ended its contract with the Cross Bay Ferry’s operator earlier this year after the operator planned on swapping the boat for a slower one. 

The transfer still needs to be approved by the Federal Transit Administration.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis signs two bills to eliminate squatter rights in Florida

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Sarasota...

The Scoop: Mon. June 2, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including AI, mental health, hurricane season, hurricane preparedness,...

As hurricane season begins, expert says don’t forget about your mental health

Listen: This hurricane season season is expected to be busier...

medical worker
A recent survey reports on AI and mental health among Floridians

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a survey conducted...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: