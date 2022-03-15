Hate and extremism in the U.S. – SPLC report looks at the mainstreaming of hate

Share this:

Last week the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) released its report on The Year in Hate & Extremism 2021.

The SPLC tracked 733 hate groups in the US including 53 hate groups in Florida.

In an online press conference last week, Susan Corke, Intelligence Project Director at SPLC said, “hate and extremist ideas are operating more openly in the mainstream.”

SPLC’s Hate Map

SPLC’s “Hate Map” shows what the SPLC defines as extremist and hate groups in a map. That includes these groups with ties to the Tampa Bay area:

America First Foundation , white nationalists in St. Petersburg

, white nationalists in St. Petersburg American Christian Dixie Knights of the Ku Klux Klan , statewide

, statewide Bill Keller Ministries , general hate, St. Petersburg

, general hate, St. Petersburg Florida Family Association , anti-Muslim, Tampa

, anti-Muslim, Tampa Great Millstone , general hate, Tampa and elsewhere

, general hate, Tampa and elsewhere Nation of Islam , antiSemitism, St. Pete, Tampa and elsewhere

, antiSemitism, St. Pete, Tampa and elsewhere New Black Panther Party for Self Defense , Tampa and Jax

, Tampa and Jax Proud Boys in Sarasota, Tampa and elsewhere

in Sarasota, Tampa and elsewhere Sicarii 1715 in Tampa and elsewhere

in Tampa and elsewhere Will2Rise, white nationalists, Lakeland

Hate and extremist groups

Other topics covered in the report on hate groups and extremists are the anti-government extremist movement, the Proud Boys, antisemitic hate (including fliers like were seen in Sarasota recently) and the mainstreaming of hate.

Besides experts from the SPLC, we also heard U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaking about resources that exist to confront hate.