Hear from all the Tampa City Council candidates in Districts 4, 5 and 6

The last day to vote in the City of Tampa election is March 7, 2023.

Tampa is the largest city in the region, so even if you aren’t able to vote – your life could very well be impacted by whoever wins.

Mayor Jane Castor has only one opponent, write-in candidate Belinda Noah.

One Tampa City Council member, Luis Viera, is unopposed. But all six other races could be competitive.

On WMNF we’ve been bringing you interviews from City Council candidates and we continue that this week. We have a special show lined up on Friday when the hosts of WMNF’s newest show, The Skinny, will interview both candidates from District 4: Blake Casper and Bill Carlson.

And Tuesday on WMNF’s WaveMakers, Janet and Tom continued their interviews with candidates for District 3.

On Tuesday Cafe we heard from all the candidates for three seats: Districts 4, 5 and 6. All were invited to a Tampa Tiger Bay Club forum last Friday. One write-in candidate didn’t show up: Evelyn Jané-Marie McBride in District 5.

District 4 candidates Bill Carlson and Blake Casper.

District 5 candidates Gwendolyn “Gwen” Henderson and Orlando Gudes.

Five candidates for District 6: Nicole Payne, Hoyt Prindle, Charlie Miranda, Tyler Barrett and Rick Fifer.

They answered questions about things like their relationship with Mayor Castor and other Tampa City Council member, arts, whether candidates live in their districts, code enforcement and water.

We have a special Tuesday Café I have coming up on March 7: we’ll speak with the author of a new book about The Beatles in Florida in 1964.

