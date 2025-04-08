Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Hear Pacifica’s dispatches from Hands Off protests by reporters around the country

Posted on April 8, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
Hands Off Tampa
Hands Off protest in Tampa. By Josh Holton/WMNF 2025.

On Saturday there were Hands Off protests around the country. You may have seen the demonstrations in Brooksville, Wesley Chapel, Tampa, Sarasota, Safety Harbor, St. Petersburg, Gulfport or elsewhere.

The Pacifica Radio Network worked with affiliate newsrooms and community radio reporters across the country, including WMNF and WSLR, to bring you voices from those demonstrations. It was compiled by Lisa Loving.

Listen to the full show here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café hosted by WMNF news director Seán Kinane airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida Republican Representatives Kiyan Michael (left) and Berny Jacques (right)
Florida House advances bill requiring E-Verify for all businesses

On Monday, the Florida House of Representatives’ House Commerce Committee...

‘We couldn’t justify it’: U.S. politics chills Canadian tourism to Tampa Bay

Listen: Dave Easby has been coming to Dunedin from New...

oil drilling rig
The full Florida House will consider a bill to curb oil drilling near the Apalachicola River

The Florida bill would ban oil and gas drilling within...

The Scoop: Tues. April 8, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including elections at Plant...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
First Call
Player position: