Hear Pacifica’s dispatches from Hands Off protests by reporters around the country

Hands Off protest in Tampa. By Josh Holton/WMNF 2025.

On Saturday there were Hands Off protests around the country. You may have seen the demonstrations in Brooksville, Wesley Chapel, Tampa, Sarasota, Safety Harbor, St. Petersburg, Gulfport or elsewhere.

The Pacifica Radio Network worked with affiliate newsrooms and community radio reporters across the country, including WMNF and WSLR, to bring you voices from those demonstrations. It was compiled by Lisa Loving.

Listen to the full show here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café hosted by WMNF news director Seán Kinane airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.