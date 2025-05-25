Here are some (mostly) free summer youth programs in St. Petersburg

Photo credits to City of St Petersburg

According to a press release from City of St. Petersburg, here is summer youth programs that will be offered during the summer.

Free Food for Kids at Summer Breakspot Locations

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is helping to keep kids fed during summer break. “Through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, free nutritious meals will be provided to children 18 years and under, while Pinellas County Schools are closed.”

This program will be held from June 2nd to August 8th, with meal service available at various locations. Sites will offer breakfast, lunch, or both. No registration or application is required. No meals will be served on June 19th (at Dell Holmes Park and library sites only) or on July 4th.

Meal Locations & Times:

– Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S. Lunch only, 12-1 p.m.

– Camp Redbird at Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd St. N. Breakfast

7:30-8:30 a.m., Lunch 12-1 p.m.

– Campbell Park Recreation Center, 601 14th St. S. Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m., Lunch 12-1 p.m.

– Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center, 4301 13th Ave. S. Breakfast

8-9:30 a.m., Lunch 12-1 p.m.

– Dell Holmes Park, 2741 22nd St. S. (Pavilion #1). Lunch only, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Frank Pierce Recreation Center, 2000 7th St. S. Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., Lunch

12-2 p.m.

– Gladden Park Recreation Center, 3901 30th Ave. N. Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N. Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Johnson Community Library, 1059 18th Ave. S. Lunch only, 12-1 p.m.

– Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S. Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., Lunch

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Roberts Recreation Center, 1246 50th Ave. N. Breakfast 7:45-9:15 a.m., Lunch

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Shore Acres Recreation Center, 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE. Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– South Community Library, 2300 Roy Hanna Dr. S. Lunch only, 12-1 p.m.

– TASCO Center for Teen Technology, 1320 5th St. N. Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., Lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.

– Thomas “Jet” Jackson Recreation Center, 1000 28th St. S. Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Walter Fuller Recreation Center, 7891 26th Ave. N. Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Willis S. Johns Recreation Center, 6635 Dr. M.L. King Jr. St. N. Breakfast

8:15-9:30 a.m., Lunch 12-1:30 p.m.

For more information: www.stpeteparksrec.org/summerf ood.

Learn to Swim Program

St Pete’s Learn to Swim Program is returning to all City pool locations. The lessons are beginning in June. This program is designed to teach children 6 months and older and adults essential water safety skills.

Five sessions will be offered throughout the summer. Each class offers eight 30-to-45-minute classes led by certified American Red Cross instructors. The cost is $39 dollars per session.

For more information visit: www.stpeteparksrec.org/swimles sons

Safe Summer Fridays

Safe Summer Fridays are returning to provide a safe environment for kids ages 12 to 16 to enjoy an open gym, with movie nights, games and refreshments. This program educates St. Pete Families about violence prevention. Families are invited to attend.

Locations:

Safe Summer Kickoff

Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Campbell Park Recreation Center

601 14th St. S

Safe Summer Fridays

June 6 & 20, 6-11 p.m.

Campbell Park Recreation Center

601 14th St. S

July 11 & 25, 6-11 p.m.

Lake Vista Recreation Center

1401 62nd Ave. S

Aug. 1, 6-11 p.m.

Childs Park Recreation Center

4301 13th Ave. S

For more information visit: www.stpete.org/safesummer.

Pools Open for the Summer

St Pete neighborhood pools will be open May 24th to the 26th and on May 31st. Evening hours will begin on Friday, June 6th. Neighborhood pool admission is $1 for ages 3 to 12 and $2 for ages 13 and up.

North Shore Aquatic Complex admission is $4.50 for ages 3-12 and $5 for ages 13 and up. On Memorial Day and Fourth of July, visitors can enjoy $1 Splash Days.

Locations:

– Childs Park Pool, 1227 43rd St. S – Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

– Fossil Park Pool, 6739 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N – Monday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.

– Jennie Hall Pool, 1025 26th St. S – Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

– Lake Vista Pool, 1450 60th Ave. S – Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

and Friday from 7-9 p.m.

– Northwest Pool, 2331 60th St. N – Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

– Shore Acres Pool, 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE – Monday through Saturday 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Year-round pools have the following schedule:

– E.H. McLin Pool, 602 14th St. S – Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m.

– North Shore Aquatic Complex, 901 North Shore Dr. NE – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

– Walter Fuller Pool, 7883 26th Ave. N – Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m.

for lap swimming and from 1-4 p.m. for recreational swimming, Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m.

For more information: www.stpeteparksrec.org/pools.

Summer Reading

Readers of all ages are welcome to explore Color Our World with the St Petersburg Library Systems this summer. This event is free and will be offered from May 31st to August 2nd. It will be hosted at the James Weldon Johnson Community Library where readers can pick up a Summer Programming Guide and take-home activities.

For more information: splibraries.org