Here are the 2025-26 Florida Senate committee leaders

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Florida Capitol
Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee. photo by Infrogmation via Wikimedia commons

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A day after becoming Senate president, Wauchula Republican Ben Albritton on Wednesday named lawmakers who will lead numerous Senate committees.

The selections included:

  • Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican will chair the Banking and Insurance Committee
  • Sen. Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican will chair the Commerce and Tourism Committee
  • Sen. Alexis Calatayud, a Miami Republican will chair the Education Postsecondary Committee
  • Sen. Don Gaetz, a Niceville Republican will chair the Ethics and Elections Committee
  • Sen. Keith Truenow, a Tavares Republican will chair the Agriculture Committee
  • Sen. Stan McClain, an Ocala Republican will chair the Community Affairs Committee
  • Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican will chair the Education Pre-K-12 Committee
  • Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade County Republican will chair the Environment and Natural Resources Committee
  • Sen. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican will chair the Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee
  • Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican will chair the Judiciary Committee
  • Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican will chair the Regulated Industries Committee
  • Sen. Jay Collins, a Tampa Republican who will chair the Transportation Committee
  • Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Fort Myers Republican will chair the Criminal Justice Committee;
  • Sen. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican will chair the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee;
  • Sen. Colleen Burton, a Lakeland Republican will chair the Health Policy Committee
  • Sen. Tom Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican will chair the Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security Committee.

Albritton earlier named leaders of appropriations committees and former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, as chair of the Rules Committee.

