Here are the 2025-26 Florida Senate committee leaders

A day after becoming Senate president, Wauchula Republican Ben Albritton on Wednesday named lawmakers who will lead numerous Senate committees.
The selections included:
- Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican will chair the Banking and Insurance Committee
- Sen. Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican will chair the Commerce and Tourism Committee
- Sen. Alexis Calatayud, a Miami Republican will chair the Education Postsecondary Committee
- Sen. Don Gaetz, a Niceville Republican will chair the Ethics and Elections Committee
- Sen. Keith Truenow, a Tavares Republican will chair the Agriculture Committee
- Sen. Stan McClain, an Ocala Republican will chair the Community Affairs Committee
- Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican will chair the Education Pre-K-12 Committee
- Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade County Republican will chair the Environment and Natural Resources Committee
- Sen. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican will chair the Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee
- Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican will chair the Judiciary Committee
- Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican will chair the Regulated Industries Committee
- Sen. Jay Collins, a Tampa Republican who will chair the Transportation Committee
- Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Fort Myers Republican will chair the Criminal Justice Committee;
- Sen. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican will chair the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee;
- Sen. Colleen Burton, a Lakeland Republican will chair the Health Policy Committee
- Sen. Tom Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican will chair the Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security Committee.
Albritton earlier named leaders of appropriations committees and former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, as chair of the Rules Committee.