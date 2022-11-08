Hillsborough and Pasco Supervisors of Elections talk about Election Day 2022 in Florida

Share this:

On Election Day 2022 we spoke with two local Supervisors of Elections: Craig Latimer from Hillsborough County and Brian Corley from Pasco County.

We spoke about voter turnout and whether voters have experienced any trouble voting.

Both Supervisors of Elections said there hadn’t been any polling glitches or voter intimidation.

This was backed up by many of the listeners who called in from counties around the area (Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota and Pasco). Most of them said their voting experiences went smoothly and there was no intimidation.

Pasco County SoE Brian Corley says that Tropical Storm Nichole won’t impact Election Day or the counting of the ballots.

Here’s more Election 2022 information from WMNF.

Listen to the full show here: