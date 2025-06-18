Hillsborough Commissioners vote to repeal millions for affordable housing

Deb Thatcher of HOPE speaks during public comment // Credit YouTube, Hillsborough County Commission

Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to repeal the County’s Affordable Housing Fund.

Supporters of the fund packed the meeting and expressed disappointment after the vote.

The crowd at the Hillsborough County Commission was filled with people wearing purple in support of the HOPE Affordable Housing Act

Leaders say it has assisted in bringing about the development and future development of nearly 1,100 affordable units for families.

Deb Thatcher spoke during public comment.

“The HOPE affordable housing fund is working and needs to remain in the budget for the long term,” Thatcher said.

However, the commission expressed concern over its impact on the county’s budget.

Commissioner Joshua Wostal says the act is “un-democratic” and takes away funding from transportation and infrastructure.

“The problem has become cyclical to a point that we’re funding other extravagant things like this over our critical immediate needs that are in the community,”

The County voted to repeal the ordinance for the funding 5 to 2, with County Commissioners Harry Cohen and Gwen Meyers voting no.

Cohen said despite the vote, the fight for affordable housing does not end.

“There are people living on our canals. There are people that have camp sites set up on our canals. They’re not living in their cars or with friends, they are literally living on the side of our storm ditches.”