Hillsborough County coronavirus testing modified holiday hours

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

Because of the Holidays, many coronavirus testing locations will be closed some days or have modified hours.

Here is the information provided by Hillsborough County about COVID-19 testing holiday schedules.

Hillsborough County COVID-19 Public Testing Schedule for the Holidays

COVID-19 coronavirus Update No. 250

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Dec. 22, 2020) – The holidays will impact schedules at COVID-19 coronavirus public testing locations in Hillsborough County.

All public testing sites will be closed Dec. 24-27, and Jan. 1-3. For more information about getting tested at one of the public sites, as well as links to other testing options, go to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting.

Hillsborough County’s COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing and Information Line, (888) 513-6321, will remain open 24/7 during the holidays for general questions related to COVID-19, but will not be available to make testing appointments on Dec. 24-25, or Jan. 1.

Here is the schedule for the remainder of this week and next:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex

13012 Bullfrog Creek, Riverview William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover An appointment is required at these two sites. To schedule an appointment, call (888) 513-6321, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Note: the call center will not be available to make testing appointments on Dec. 24-25, or Jan. 1.) Or make an appointment online at HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – closed

Wednesday, Dec. 23 – open

Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 – closed

Monday, Dec. 28 – open

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – closed

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – open

Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3 – closed

Normal schedule of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday resumes Monday, Jan. 4.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center

3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not scheduled in advance.

On days when demand is high, entry lines may have to be closed early in order to accommodate longer wait times.

Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 – open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 – closed

Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 – open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 – open from 8 a.m. until Noon

Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 – closed

Normal schedule of Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Monday, Jan. 4.

Raymond James Stadium

4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not scheduled in advance.

On days when demand is high, entry lines may have to be closed early in order to accommodate longer wait times.

Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 – open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 – closed

Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 – open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 – open from 8 a.m. until Noon

Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 – closed

Monday, Jan. 4 – open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Normal schedule of Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Hillsborough County urges residents to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 as they celebrate the holidays.

Wear face coverings when around others in public. Practice social distancing. Wash hands, use hand sanitizer, and don’t touch your face. Limit the size of gatherings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the safest way to celebrate winter holidays is at home with the people who live with you.

Face Coverings Mandate Remains in Effect The mandate that face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net/facecoverings.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line.

