Hillsborough County coronavirus and vaccination update

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Commissioners heard an update on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinations from the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County’s director.

The full release from Hillsborough County is below:

Feb. 17 Board of County Commissioners COVID-19 Summary:

Number of Seniors Vaccinated Continues to Increase

COVID-19 coronavirus Update No. 277

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) – Hillsborough County’s successful Targeted Vaccine Area (TVA) initiative has played a crucial role in increasing the number of seniors who are receiving the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine, Hillsborough County commissioners heard today.

The TVA initiative is organized by Hillsborough County Aging Services, the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, and the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. TVAs make the vaccine available directly to large groups of pre-identified residents age 65 and older in places where they live and socialize. The program has vaccinated individuals at senior homes, independent living communities, churches, and other areas throughout the county.

As of Feb. 13, nearly 14,500 seniors had received their first dose of the vaccine through TVAs, and more than 1,650 second doses have been administered.

This week, the program will visit 15 locations in Plant City, Apollo Beach, and Tampa to administer an estimated 1,600 first doses and 1,000 second doses.

Next week, the TVAs will visit 10 locations in Tampa and Sun City Center and administer approximately 1,200 first doses and more than 5,300 second doses.

Other partners in the TVA program include USF Health, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa General Hospital, and the Tampa Housing Authority.

Hillsborough County Targeted Vaccine Areas (TVAs) are available solely by appointment and have been coordinated in advance for scheduling vaccine delivery. There will NOT be any additional vaccine available at TVAs, and individuals without a scheduled appointment will not receive a vaccination.

Please do not show up without an appointment. To properly get a vaccination appointment, please visit myvaccine.fl.gov select Hillsborough County and click “Get in line.”

In other news, commissioners:

Received a report that the County would soon be starting a new effort to vaccinate seniors who cannot leave their homes because they are bedridden, disabled, suffer from social phobias, or have socioeconomic challenges. The goal is to offer 24 vaccinations a day and eventually grow the program.

Were assured that traffic management on streets surrounding the state-run vaccination site at University Mall is being addressed by several local law enforcement agencies.

Coronavirus Rapid Testing Sites

Heard that the County COVID-19 testing sites at Vance Vogel Sports Complex,

13012 Bullfrog Creek in Riverview, and the William Owen Pass Sports Complex,

1300 Sydney Dover Road in Dover, will soon begin offering rapid tests. For information about public testing sites, go to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting, or call (888) 513-6321.

State of local emergency extended

Approved extending the state of local emergency enacted in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. When signed, the extension will be in effect at least through Feb. 25. A state of local emergency can be in effect for only seven days, unless extended. The emergency declaration gives the County Administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses.

Commissioners will discuss the state of local emergency and other COVID-19 issues at their next regular meeting on Wednesday, March 3.

Face coverings mandate still in effect

Face Coverings Mandate Remains in Effect The mandate that face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect. Wearing face coverings in outdoor areas of bars and restaurants is strongly encouraged. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net/facecoverings.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line.