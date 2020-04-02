Share this:

This morning, April 2, Hillsborough County will 2 open quarantine and isolation sites to house County residents and family members impacted by COVID-19 coronavirus. The sites will allow isolation of residents who have either tested positive for coronavirus, or require isolation due to exposure. The sites will help with preventing further spread of the virus by providing shelter, food, and telemedicine options. It will also include basic services such as laundry and sanitation for residents who are able to care for themselves, but unable to stay in their own home.

The County will combine two adjacent Tampa hotels, the Quality Inn on 2701 E. Fowler Ave and the West Wing Hotel on 2501 E. Fowler Ave. They will be connected using a sole entrance at the Quality Inn. The sites are to be managed by Hillsborough County and the Hillsborough Department of Health, and will have a total of 362 rooms. Residents eligible to use the sites must first be pre-screened by the Hillsborough Department of Health. Those housed at the sites may be single individuals, or may include family members.

According to the Hillsborough County, the length of time the sites will stay open, or whether others will be opened, will be determined by local conditions. How long individuals will stay in the quarantine sites will be determined by the Department of Health and each person’s specific needs.

For more information on Covid-19 and specific information concerning Hillsborough County, visit HCFLGov.net/Stay Safe. HCFLGov