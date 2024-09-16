Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Hillsborough County’s free initiative to curb mosquito populations

Posted on by Staff
Share
People standing next to a trailer with a blue awning in the background.
Senior Environmental Scientist Paolo Pecora and Community Relations Coordinator Gabriela Henderson educate attendees on the Mosquitofish. Photo by Justin Seecharan for WMNF News (2024).

By Justin Seecharan

Residents of Hillsborough County were buzzing with excitement on Saturday. 

People stopped by Northdale Park and Recreation Center for the county’s last giveaway in 2024 to pick up an all-natural mosquito preventative: Gambusia Holbrooki, otherwise known as the eastern mosquitofish.

The fish in question is a small, native freshwater fish that eats mosquito eggs and larvae.

Hillsborough’s free giveaways happen annually. This year, more than 5,000 fish were bred and readied to distribute for the event. 

Paolo Pecora is a Senior Environmental Scientist with the county.

“Gambusia Holbrooki stocked in locations where they’re in low numbers or not naturally occurring retention ponds, small water basins, stormwater basins, ditches where they’re holding water longer than normal,” he said.

As far as environmental concerns over the fish, Pecora said Australia has threatened smaller native species.

“There are cons to utilizing this fish as a biological control agent in certain environments, but for Hillsborough County, they’re pretty effective, and more or less, they’re the most common fish and the local species,” Percora said.

The mosquito fish is a small part of Hillsborough County’s efforts to “take back neighborhoods from the more than 40 species of mosquitoes,” according to its website. 

In 2023, the county reported it gave the public over 24,000 fish. Hillsborough also treated over 120,200 acres of water for larval mosquitoes, among other initiatives.

Some members of the area said they think this approach is a step forward in the right direction. But Hillsborough resident Karen Skop thinks the county could do more.

“I ​think ​this ​is ​great, ​but ​I ​think ​they ​need ​to ​do ​more, ​especially ​for ​the ​mosquito ​population ​and ​then ​the ​freshwater ​lakes. ​They ​got ​to ​do ​something ​to ​protect ​our ​waterways,” she said.

As a homeowner, Skop said she feels the weight of mosquitos in her backyard.

“They ​(Hillsborough County) collect ​a ​lot ​of ​property ​taxes, ​especially ​with ​the ​influx ​of ​population. ​So ​they ​need ​to ​do ​something ​to ​keep ​our ​waterways ​safe, ​keep ​our ​people ​safe, ​and ​they ​(mosquitos) carry ​disease,” she said.

As of Monday, Sept. 16, there have been 386 cases of dengue fever in Florida. Graphic provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the driving forces in preventing mosquito population growth is the spread of disease. 

Adult mosquitoes can spread diseases like dengue fever, the Zika virus, West Nile virus, malaria and Chikungunya virus to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents were provided with printed handouts with information about why the mosquitofish is being used against mosquitos.

“You ​actually ​get ​to ​talk ​to ​people ​and ​they ​explain ​things ​that ​you ​get… ​You ​learn ​a ​little ​bit ​more. ​It’s ​not ​just the government ​will ​take ​care ​of ​you. ​No, ​no, ​we’re ​all ​in ​this ​together and ​let’s ​all ​work ​together,” Hillsborough resident Frank Stalzer said.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough recommends draining standing water from outside to reduce mosquito breeding. 

If you want Hillsborough County Mosquito Management to host an event like this near you, let the department of public works know.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Defending democracy, racism as a public health crisis

Democracy Day, Ozone Day, Russia, The United States, private mercenaries,...

The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 16th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump safe after another attempted assassination Former President Donald Trump...

FIRE survey ranks freedom of speech on college campuses

By Julia Saad The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression,...

Presidential debate, Uhuru and tribute to heroes

Ruth Hodges (left) stand. with former Tampa police chief Bennie...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio 🎶🎧 Join us tomorrow 6-9am for the Fund Drive Finale! 🚀 Tune in for great music, fun commentary, & donation challenges! Let's keep this love train going & reach our goal! 💪 The Amazing Sam & Randy Wind will bring our Fall Fund Drive home! 🏡 Let's go! #FundDriveFinale #DonateForACause 🙌💸 Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website to give✌️ #donate #wmnf #funddrive The WMNF Fall Fund Drive is in full effect! Please join Doug Renck and Jazz guitarist Dominic Walker tonight on WMNF Community Radio from 9:00 to midnight sitting in for Bob Seymour, raising funds for his outstanding program Jazz In The Night! Show your love for commercial-free Jazz on the radio by calling 813-239-9663 or CLICK to GIVE ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE Show Code: JAZ 😎🎶📻
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday
Player position: