Hillsborough County’s Senior Meal “Grab and Go” Program.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hillsborough County’s Aging Services has altered its distribution of its free Senior Meals. Previously, participants would meet daily for meals and activities. Instead, it will now be distributing 2 weeks of frozen meals to its enrolled clients.

The “Grab and Go” program will distribute the 2 week supply of meals at 10 participating sites in Hillsborough County. However, if a senior is unable to get to one of these sites, they should call the Aging Services Customer Care Team, 813-272-5250, to schedule a delivery to their home.

Enrolling in the meal services: To participate in the Senior Meal Program, you must be at least 60 years old and live in Hillsborough County. Call Aging Services Customer Care Team at (813) 272-5250 for more information, or to apply.