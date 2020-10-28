Hillsborough reminds people “COVID-19 Testing Remains Free”

Share this:

Below is Hillsborough County’s coronavirus testing update for Tuesday:

COVID-19 Testing Remains Free; Have Health Insurance Information Handy

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 235

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 27, 2020) – To ensure that Hillsborough County is following federal guidance on COVID-19 coronavirus testing, health insurance providers are being engaged in the COVID-19 public testing process.

Individuals who have health insurance should bring their insurance card with them when they visit any of the COVID-19 public testing locations in Hillsborough County, in case they are asked for the information. Homebound residents who are scheduling mobile testing should also be prepared to provide insurance information if requested.

Testing remains free and individuals will not be asked to pay a copay or deductible. People who do not have insurance will still be tested for free.

Public testing locations in Hillsborough County include the

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St. in east Tampa;

Suncoast Community Health Center, 313 S. Lakewood Drive in Brandon; and the

University of South Florida Health Therapy (MDT) Building, 315 E. Fletcher Ave.; and

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Per the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), all insurance companies must pay for COVID-19 testing with no copay or deductible for tests that are medically necessary. With the pandemic now in its eighth month, bringing insurance companies into this process will help the County continue to effectively manage its financial resources and meet federal guidance regarding reimbursement of costs.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is working to help consumers navigate their health insurance coverage issues during COVID-19. To speak with someone to review policies, understand coverage, and help file claims, call

(877) 693-5236, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For complete information regarding testing, go to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting.

Face Coverings Mandate Remains in Effect The COVID-19 state of local emergency in Hillsborough County includes an order that face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net/facecoverings.

