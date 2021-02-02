Hillsborough COVID-19 testing location reopens at USF

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center announced Monday that it is reopening a COVID-19 testing location at USF in Tampa.

The full press release is below.

USF COVID-19 Testing Location Reopens; Other Free Public Locations Also Available

COVID-19 coronavirus Update No. 270

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2021) – The public COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at the University of South Florida’s main campus in north Tampa has reopened.

Testing there was temporarily suspended in November as campus operations transitioned through the holidays. The site is located in the parking lot adjacent to the USF Health Therapy (MDT) building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave., and is open three days a week.

In addition to drive-thru testing, the USF location can accommodate people who arrive on foot or by bicycle. Appointments are required and can be made by going to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. To make an appointment by phone, call (888) 513-6321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Including the USF site, there are five public locations in Hillsborough County that provide convenient access to free COVID-19 tests. That includes the large state-run site across the street from Raymond James Stadium.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be tested. A doctor’s note or prescription is not required. Health insurance information is being collected in accordance with federal guidance; however, individuals will not be asked to pay a copay or deductible. Individuals who do not have health insurance will still be tested.

Here is a rundown of the testing sites:

Rapid Testing

Results are processed on site and are available the same day. PCR testing is available upon request.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa. Open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., first-come, first-serve.

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, west of Dale Mabry Highway between Tampa Bay Boulevard and Columbus Drive. Access the site via Tampa Bay Boulevard. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., first-come, first-serve.

PCR Testing

A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test detects genetic material of the virus.

Processed by a lab, PCR test results can take approximately 2-3 days, but generally are more accurate than rapid testing.

University of South Florida, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa, in the parking lot adjacent to the USF Health Therapy (MDT) building. By appointment.

Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek in Riverview. By appointment.

William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road in Dover. By appointment.

For more details, including how to make an appointment, what to bring with you to the site, and what to expect when you arrive there, go to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting, or call (888) 513-6321.

Face Coverings Mandate Remains in Effect The mandate that face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net/facecoverings.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line.

In addition, Hillsborough announced a vaccine initiative targeting seniors.

Targeted Vaccine Area Initiative Continues to Take Vaccines Directly to Seniors

COVID-19 coronavirus Update No. 271

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) – Hillsborough County continues to administer vaccines to those age 65 and older through the Targeted Vaccine Area (TVA) initiative.

The program allows for staff to visit and vaccinate seniors at senior homes, independent living communities, churches, and other targeted groups throughout the county. Last week, Hillsborough County Aging Services, Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, and the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County identified and scheduled vaccinations at seven sites.

Vaccinations were administered to more than 1,100 seniors at:

Mary Walker Apartments in Temple Terrace

San Clemente Villas in Plant City

Bayshore Presbyterian Apartments in Tampa

Patrician Arms I and II in Tampa

J.L. Young Apartments in Tampa

Robles Park Apartments in Tampa, and

Revealing Truth Ministries in Tampa

The aim of the TVA initiative is to identify locations with high concentrations of seniors and to deliver the vaccines to them. The program started in January at Kings Manor in Tampa and the San Lorenzo I and II communities. Staff from the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management and Aging Services continue to identify locations for future vaccinations.

USF Health, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa General Hospital, and the Tampa Housing Authority are partners in the TVA initiative. This week, Hillsborough County and its partners will continue to provide the same service to seniors at other locations. The timing of future vaccinations through the TVA initiative will depend on the supply of vaccines.

Listen to the 5:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 2 February 2021:

Listen to the 4:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 2 February 2021:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 2 February 2021: