Hillsborough will open another free COVID-19 testing site Thursday in Progress Village Park

Share this:

Hillsborough County says it will open a second location for residents to receive free COVID-19 testing.

The COVID-19 transmission level in Hillsborough is “high” and the rate of positive coronavirus tests is 13.6%, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard.

New testing site: Progress Village Park

An email Wednesday from the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center says that “Beginning Thursday, Dec. 30, the Progress Village Park site at 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for residents who want a COVID test. No appointments are needed. The site will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.”

West Tampa Community Resource Center still open

The county says its West Tampa Community Resource Center, located at 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607 is still open. Residents can get COVID-19 testing, vaccinations & booster shots and monoclonal antibody therapy from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center site will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

COVID-19 testing is free

The county points out that COVID-19 testing is free. “Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the COVID-19 test. People without medical insurance will still be tested for free.”

Other locations to get tested for COVID-19

There are several other places in Hillsborough County and other counties to get tested. That includes local pharmacies.

The Hillsborough County testing information site has more about COVID-19 testing sites.

