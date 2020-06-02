Ten Hillsborough residents regain voting rights through “Rocket Docket”

Share this:

Ten Hillsborough County residents are getting their right to vote back Tuesday afternoon after serving their felony sentences. That’s despite the fact that they are too impoverished to pay for fines and court fees.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren calls it the “rocket docket.”

Listen:

Warren says there’s no danger that these people will lose their re-gained right to vote depending on the outcome of the State of Florida’s appeal of a recent court decision.

Listen:

