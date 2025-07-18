Donate Now!
Hillsborough School Board Chair Jessica Vaughn talks books, budgets, and more

Posted on July 18, 2025 • by Ray Roa
A woman with shoulder length brown hair. She has red lipstick on along with radio headphones.
Hillsborough County School Board Chair Jessica Vaughn at WMNF's studio two in Tampa, Florida on July 18, 2025. // Photo By Ray Roa

Early last month, Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres faced fierce backlash over the county’s handling of the controversial decision to pull 600 books from school libraries.

WMNF’s Chris Young reported that Ayres received a letter from the State Attorney General asking for a handful of books to be removed that the AG claimed were “unquestionably pornographic.” 

On Friday morning, Jessica Vaughn, Hillsborough County School Board Chair told The Skinny the county is already giving parents notice and parental rights “Any book in our library—if a parent doesn’t want their kid to have access—they can call a media specialist and make sure that kid can’t access the book,” she added.

The focus on book bans is also a perfect distraction from the funding issues facing public school systems,” Vaughn said.

“Let me be clear—our quality is not going down,” she said about the cuts to the budget, “But our educators are getting burned out.”

Vaughn elaborated on the ongoing saga, defended Hillsborough County’s media specialists, the budget for public education, and more.

In the second half of the show, Joe Citro, former Tampa city councilmember, joined in to share his thoughts on the current state of municipal politics.

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.

