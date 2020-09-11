Hillsborough Sheriff announces expansion of Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program

Leaders in Hillsborough County say that a program to keep kids out of jail and give them citations instead is working. So they’re making changes to expand and improve the Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the changes Thursday morning.

“With the exception of five offenses, which I will expand on in just a moment, all misdemeanor juvenile offenses are now eligible for a civil citation under the juvenile arrest avoidance program. Offenses that would make a juvenile ineligible are: assault on a school employee or law enforcement officer, battery, driving under the influence, vehicle racing or violating an injunction.

“With the enhancements to JAP, parental consent is also no longer required. Previously some children were not afforded the opportunity to participate as we were unable to reach their parent. Or for whatever reason, their parent was not committed to the program, which simply is not fair. And this change allows all children opportunities afforded by this program.”