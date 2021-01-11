Hillsborough resumes vaccinations for people aged 65+ starting Wednesday

Share this:

Hillsborough County announced Monday that it will resume coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 65 and older starting this Wednesday. It says it has 9,000 doses to distribute this week. Appointments are required and they will be taken beginning Tuesday, staggered by age group. The number to call is (850) 848-5287.

The full release from Hillsborough County is below:

Hillsborough County to Resume Vaccinating Residents Age 65 and Older Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 259

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Jan. 11, 2020) – Hillsborough County, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, will begin a second round of COVID-19 vaccinations this week for residents age 65 and older. Hillsborough has allocated 9,000 doses of the vaccine to be administered at three distribution sites from Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 15.

Appointments are mandatory to get the first of two vaccine injections.

Appointments will be scheduled online by CDR HealthPro portal and by phone on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Residents age 65 and older can only make their appointments during the designated timeframe specific to their age group.

Residents age 85 and older can book an appointment between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Residents age 75 to 84 can book an appointment between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Residents age 65 to 74 can book an appointment between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

After 5 p.m., any resident age 65 and older can book any remaining slots while appointments remain available.

Each age group has a dedicated number of appointment slots available to help ensure equity in scheduling.

The online CDR HealthPro portal and the call center, which is available for residents without access to the Internet, will not allow for appointment scheduling outside each age group’s designated appointment time window.

Residents are encouraged to book their vaccine appointments online at patientportalfl.com. Though appointment scheduling must be done only during the timeframe set aside for specific age groups, residents can save time by visiting the site today and creating an account in advance. This will make the process quicker and easier when it is time to schedule an appointment.

For persons without access to the Internet, appointments can be made by calling (850) 848-5287. The call center is available for account creation today as well. The call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish. Please note that this call center is for account creation and scheduling appointments only. If you need medical guidance, you will be instructed to hang up and contact your health care provider.

Residents who create their account in advance, should write down and save login information for use when they return to schedule their appointments.

Appointments can be made for the vaccination site most convenient to them.

Appointments for the required second dose can be made at the time of scheduling.

There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.

The three vaccine distribution sites are:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563

Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626

All sites will be open from Wednesday through Friday. These sites were chosen for their geographic diversity, available resources, and population density of residents age 65 and older. Details about access to the vaccine distribution sites will be given to residents upon appointment confirmation.

Those arriving ahead of schedule may be turned away and instructed to return at their scheduled time. For more information about vaccines and what to expect at your appointment, visit HCFLGov.net/Vaccine.

Hillsborough County expects to receive allocations of vaccine from the state as it is made available. Vaccination appointments will be provided to the public based on the vaccine supply allocation received. As a reminder, Hillsborough County is in Phase I of the vaccine distribution plan as outlined and directed by the governor of Florida. Phase I is categorized by limited supply of vaccine availability and is focused on long-term care facilities (residents and staff); front-line health care workers; and persons age 65 and over. Limited availability of vaccines is anticipated over the next several weeks.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management also is coordinating with the state of Florida for mobile distribution of vaccines to group homes and independent living facilities that meet the state’s criteria.

Hillsborough County’s public vaccination sites delivered 8,447 shots last week to people age 65 and over, and 522 shots to front-line health care workers in a targeted vaccination effort. While Hillsborough County currently does not have access to the number of vaccines being distributed by hospitals and private health care systems, additional vaccination efforts are underway in this community. Qualified individuals under Phase I of the governor of Florida’s vaccination distribution plan are also encouraged to check with their health care provider as they may be able to provide a vaccine.

Hillsborough County has contracted CDR Maguire: Health & Medical to assist with the vaccine distribution efforts.

The Hillsborough County Health Department also announced that it has opened a new vaccination site at St. John’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. The announcement is below.

Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County Opens New Vaccination Site Through Partnership with St. John’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) announces that an additional COVID-19 vaccination site was created Sunday, through a partnership with St. John’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

This site was opened in partnership with the City of Tampa, Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Governor Ron DeSantis has encouraged partnering with churches in an effort to increase the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens in Florida and target underserved communities.

During Sunday’s event, 590 people were vaccinated with their first dose of Pfizer vaccine. They will return on January 31, 2021, for their second dose.

“Our communities of color face a double challenge,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, director DOH-Hillsborough. “They have a higher chance of being infected. That has a lot to do with being essential workers; being out in the community and don’t have a choice to work from home.”

Dr. Holt added people of color are, “more vulnerable to more severe infections because many have underlying health conditions. It is essential our communities of color be the first round.”

“Our community has done an incredible job at staying safe during the pandemic,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “And protecting our most vulnerable is paramount during the early stages of our vaccine distribution. While we’re encouraged by the demand for vaccines, we must remain vigilant on the importance of our population getting vaccinated. This partnership between the state, county and the city further emphasizes how incredible our community is when we all work together.”

Senior pastor of St. John’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Bartholomew Banks, Sr. added, “without hesitancy I said yes, knowing the importance of getting the vaccine to our community. In addition to that, being one of the first in line to demonstrate the willingness to put myself on the line as an example of the need for the vaccine being distributed in our community.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County continues to fight to protect health and safety as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine continues.