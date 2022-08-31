Florida Dems target Hispanic voters in November election

Share this:

Hispanics have traditionally leaned Democrat, but Republicans have made significant inroads in recent years. In Florida in 2020, Donald Trump won 55 percent of the Cuban vote, 30 percent of the Puerto Rican vote and 48 percent of other Hispanics. Although Joe Biden won 59 percent of Florida Hispanic voters, it wasn’t enough to win the state. So Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz of Miami set an ambitious goal of getting at least 60 percent of Hispanics to vote for Democrats this year. Can they do it?



Political consultant Victor DiMaio, who leads the Hillsborough County Democratic Party’s Hispanic caucus, and recently re-elected Hillsborough School Board member Karen Perez joined WaveMakers on Aug. 30 to talk tactics and strategy.

Listen to the entire conversation here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.