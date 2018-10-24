Home grown & hand picked vegetables on the Sustainable Living Program

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program Home Grown Vegetables was the topic, with three local gardeners.
Rick Martinez, founder of Sweetwater Organic Farm
Bill Bilodeau, co-founder of Eco Village Garden and Sustainable Urban Ag Coalition in St. Petersburg
Josh Jamison, with H.E.A.R.T Village in Lake Wales
Topics discussed were planting seasons here in Florida, sheet mulching, compost, insects (fire ants, etc).
HEART (Hunger, Education and Resource Training) Village in Lake Wales is having their yearly open house Nov 3 and Sweetwater Farm just opened their Sunday Market in West Tampa.