Homebound residents in Citrus County can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at home

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County has announced that it is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus. In a press release it said:

Thanks to lesser demand at the Duke Energy/DOH-Citrus vaccination site and a steady supply of the Johnson & Johnson‘s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is now providing vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus County.

The program allows for DOH-Citrus staff to visit and vaccinate 18+ residents who are unable to leave their home due to lack of transportation, mobility or other issues.

Homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can call 352-527-0068, menu option 9 and then 3 to speak with a staff member.

Call center staff will gather essential information and relay the information to the outreach team who will be in touch to set up a date and time to visit the home.

Homebound residents must complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent prior to receiving the vaccine. Consent forms are available on the DOH-Citrus website. Staff members will also have forms available at the time of the visit.

Individuals not interested in receiving the vaccine from DOH-Citrus are encouraged to check with their health care provider and/or local pharmacy to inquire about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about DOH-Citrus, visit http://citrus.floridahealth.gov/ or follow us on Twitter at @FLHealthCitrus.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, visit FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children in Tampa

The City of Tampa Marketing and Communications said in a press release that in “an effort to make it more convenient for parents to get their eligible children vaccinated, the City of Tampa will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups at several of its Parks and Recreation facilities this summer.”

Parents who have young teens participating in any local summer camp are encouraged to take advantage of these vaccine opportunities.

Each pop-up location will offer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents age 12 and up. Children under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present at the time of the vaccination and will need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate, passport or driver’s license to show proof of age. An appointment to return for a second dose of the vaccine at the same location will be scheduled when the first dose is administered.

Upcoming pop-up locations include:

Friday, May 21

Police Athletic League (PAL)

1924 West Diana Street – Tampa, FL 33604 2pm to 8pm

Saturday, May 29

Barksdale Center at MacFarlane Park

1801 North Lincoln Avenue – Tampa, FL 33607 10am to 3pm

Jackson Heights NFL YET Center, 3310 East Lake Avenue – Tampa, FL 33610 10am to 3pm

More locations will be announced throughout the summer. Please visit tampa.gov/COVID-19 for the most up-to-date list of vaccine pop-ups.