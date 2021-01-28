“Homelessness In America And Beyond” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Throughout the years, the United States (U.S.) has been affectionately called “The Land of Opportunity”. It is a country that many feel offers opportunities for personal growth and financial success if you are ambitious and work hard. Condoleezza Rice, who was the first female African-American secretary of state and the first woman to serve as National Security Advisor echoed many of these sentiments and has publicly shared that “what has always made our country special is that it doesn’t matter where you come from; it matters where you’re going”.

Many individuals and families have migrated to the United States in hopes of achieving “The American Dream”, the belief that upward mobility is possible for anyone, regardless of where they were born, their race, their religion, or social status. However some question how prosperity is possible for some while others struggle to survive and in some cases only being a paycheck away from poverty and homelessness. What happened to their “American Dream”?

On Morning Energy we are going to spending time exploring “Homelessness In America And Beyond”. This musical journey and discussion will include sharing useful information related to: homelessness in the U.S. and other countries, the causes of homelessness, and stigmas surrounding homelessness.