“Honoring Our Armed Forces” on Morning Energy

Memorial Day (previously referred to as Decoration Day), is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May. The purpose of Memorial Day is to honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States Military. Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971.

On Morning Energy we are going to do our part to commemorate this very important holiday day as well.

Join Renna Reddick and Program Director Randy Wynne Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special collaborative musical program on this topic! We are definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!