Listen:

Days after the mass shooting at Florida State University, legislators are entering a new week of the legislative session and House Democrats are raising red flags about gun legislation.

Democratic representatives discussed various topics on a call Monday, including the shooting that killed two.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell claims that the Democratic Party has brought up gun control laws that don’t get heard by the Republican supermajority.

“If we have the time to rename the Gulf of Mexico, we have the time to talk about one of the leading causes of death in our country,” Driskell told reporters.

Last month, HB 759 passed in the House.

It would repeal some gun control protections made after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, including reducing the minimum age to buy a firearm from 21 to 18.

Democratic Representative Christine Hunchofsky represents Parkland.

“I hope that it’s done for this session, but, as we know, nothing’s done until we sine die. But I do sincerely hope that it is done for this session,” Hunschofsky told reporters.

Butne Hunschofsky hopes that after the FSU shooting, legislators will reconsider.

“I understand the pain and the fact that lives are changed forever when experiencing death and a tragedy like a shooting,” Hunschofsky said.

The Senate version of the bill has not entered committee.