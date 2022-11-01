How Florida’s 2022 elections could be impacted by voters concerned about abortion access

Share this:

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

Since then, several states have passed restrictions on abortion procedures.

That has inspired people in Florida and elsewhere to consider how officials running for office may affect access to abortion.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

On November 1, 2022, WMNF’s Tuesday Café host Seán Kinane will interview Amy Weintraub, the Reproductive Rights Program Director at Progress Florida.

Tuesday Café airs weekly beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

Planned Parenthood

We’ll also hear from several people affiliated with Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida (PPSENFL):