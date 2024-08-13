Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

How Kamala Harris is winning over voters with a simple change in messaging

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Josh Scacco, USF associate professor of communication
Josh Scacco, USF associate professor of communication

In the past few weeks the race for president has been turned upside down by Joe Biden’s decision to drop out and endorse vice president Kamala Harris. Democrats are energized while Republicans are trying to figure out how to deal with an entirely new campaign. One word has emerged that has defined this new dynamic: weird.

It’s an example of how the art and science of political communication came together to help change the trajectory of a presidential race, says Joshua Scacco, associate professor of communication at the University of South Florida and director of its Center for a Sustainable Democracy.

Scacco was a guest on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom and Tuesday (Aug. 13) to discuss the importance of political communication in elections.

“One of the key things that Democrats were having an issue with….is how to describe Donald Trump in terms that everyday people could potentially understand,” said Scacco. Biden would refer to Trump as a threat to democracy or as a would-be authoritarian, but “those terms are quite abstract,” Scacco said. “What the Harris-Walz messaging of weird does is it brings it to a level of concreteness for people.”

Trump has been successful in the past using simple words and phrases the average person understands, Scacco said, but he is struggling to find the right communication for dealing with Harris. And using weird against Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, has put the Republicans on the defensive. “In a lot of ways,” Scacco said,  “it’s a very different position for Donald Trump who is used to setting the message frame that opponents have to operate in.”

That kind of tactic is a rhetorical trap for Harris, Scacco said, and the Trump campaign hasn’t figured out how to respond to it.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
,

You may also like

AAA gives tips on how to stay safe on the road during the back-to-school rush

As school starts in Florida, the AAA Auto Club has...

Fueled by 2023 data breach, GOP challenger takes on longtime Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer

Listen: The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections race is heating...

Florida’s ban on ‘cultivated’ meat is challenged

A producer of lab-grown poultry filed a federal lawsuit challenging...

ACLU of Florida executive directors
Past and present directors of the ACLU of Florida weigh in on immigration, education, recreational use of cannabis, reproductive rights and voting

WMNF's Tuesday Cafe: the ACLU of Florida on about a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen. Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: