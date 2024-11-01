How to curb your anxiety for this election

"Stressed Out" by haynie.thomas36. Photo from Creative Commons for WMNF News.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For some people, emotions are at an all-time high.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s Chief Operating Officer Katie Androff said people in the region have been through the wringer recently, with many still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Crisis Center received over 2,500 calls related to the storms, many of which helped people manage feelings of being overwhelmed and not knowing what to do next.

And the upcoming election is adding to an already stressful period and heightening emotions.

But Androff said people’s anxiety will likely extend past the election and relate to feelings of disappointment based on the election’s results.

WMNF’s Meghan Bowman spoke with Androff about how people can avoid stressors.

Androff: The election is so personal to everybody for their own specific reasons, and it’s understandable why.

The government plays a huge role in our society and their actions impact our daily lives. So, if there’s something personal to you, maybe not somebody else in your circle, family, or friends, then those different perspectives come out. But it obviously is just so personal to everybody.

Sometimes it’s easy to be offended. And I think we just need to go back to really just appreciating our different perspectives or different views and leaving it at that. And where there isn’t common ground, don’t invest time talking about it. You’re likely not going to be able to change someone’s opinion.

Bowman: Why do you think this election may be causing that divisiveness and anxiety?

Androff: Well, I think certainly this is the third really contentious election. So this is not the first time we’re experiencing this. And there have been polarizing candidates. But I think what people really need to lean into is trying to manage their own emotions and minimize their own stress and anxiety, not give in to any more chaos or anxiety than they need to.

So, in going into the election and also preparing for possible disappointment after the election, and really having a plan to be able to manage those emotions.

Bowman: Can you tell me what other ways people can sort of cope with this election anxiety?

Androff: Well, certainly limiting access to any media, social media that you don’t need. If that’s causing increased anxiety, reduce that.

If there are individuals in your life who are a positive influence and improve your mental health, certainly lean into that and talk about your feelings with those positive individuals. Once you’ve released your feelings, move on to neutral or positive topics to improve your mental health.

If there are individuals who maybe you don’t see eye to eye with related to the election, they’re still part of your life. You want to continue those relationships, but maybe in the short term, limit those interactions so that it’s not impacting your relationship or it’s not a contributing factor to you feeling worse.

And of course, day to day we all experience stress. We all have to have coping strategies for responding to those emotions.

So lean into what helps with managing your stress, whether that’s exercising, cooking a nice dinner, enjoying time with your kids, reading a book, doing art, (or) whatever fine you find reduces your stress. That’s going to be a positive way to manage your feelings.

Bowman: How is the crisis center helping people through this?

Androff: We do operate 211, which is a great resource for anybody in the community who needs a listening ear. If anyone is feeling like they’re overwhelmed or need somebody to talk to, we are available via 211, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

And if somebody needs somebody to talk to, they can call in and talk to one of our intervention specialists, really understand why they’re feeling the way that they are, and help develop those strategies to deal with their emotions.