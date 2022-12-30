How to dispose of your live Christmas Tree

Share this:

Hillsborough County

In Hillsborough County, to get rid of live Christmas Trees make sure to remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel. According to their website cut the tree into sections about 4 feet long and 6-inch diameters and place it curbside on your regular yard waste collection day. Another option is dropping off the live trees at one of the Yard Waste Processing Facilities:

13000 U.S. Highway 41 in Gibsonton

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa

St. Petersburg

In St Petersburg, there is a one-time citywide Christmas tree collection event. On Saturday, January 8th of 2022, place the tree out for collection before 7 in the morning in the usual spot where trash is collected. That’s according to the St Pete Website. It can also be dropped off at one of the city’s Brush Cites. Residents should bring a photo ID and water bill to show proof of residency. The locations are below:

1000 62 nd NE

NE 7750 26 th N

N 2500 26 th S

S 4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S

2453 20th N

Pinellas County

Pinellas county has a Christmas tree drop off at these locations. According to their website, make sure that all decorations and lights are removed from the tree. For more information go to: Pinellas.gov/where-does-it-go-search-tool.

3095 114 th N in St. Petersburg

N in St. Petersburg 885 28th S in St. Petersburg

Polk County

Polk County has live Christmas tree disposals as well. Polk County Waste and Recycling customers may set out their live trees on yard waste collection day. The trees that are being collected will be chipped into mulch and reused. That is according to their website. For more information go to: www.polk-county.net

Manatee County

Manatee County residents can set out live Christmas Trees at the curb on the regular yard waste collection day for recycling. The trees cannot be longer than four feet in length and the ornaments, lights, decorations, and stands should be taken off before placed at the curb. Artificial trees are not collected with the yard waste. This is according to their website. For more information go to: www.manatee.hosted.civiclive.com.

Sarasota County

Sarasota county residents should put their live Christmas tree clippings in a paper lawn and leaf bag, or in a 45-gallon or smaller container with handles. Place the trimmings at the curb by 7 in the morning on the regular scheduled service day for residents. Make sure to remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags from Christmas trees prior to the collection. That is according to their website. For more information go to: www.sarasotafl.gov.