“Human Rights” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On December 10th, Human Rights Day is celebrated annually around the world and dates back to the 1950s when the Nations General Assembly passed a resolution inviting all states and interested organization to adopt December 10th as Human Rights Day. Human rights are essential in our society in that they provides a universal standard by which those in governmental officials can be held accountable.

On Morning Energy we are going to exploring a variety of topics related to human rights to include: some of the 30 basic human rights, the worst countries for human rights, Current human rights issues, and heroes who have made sacrifices in the name of human rights.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!